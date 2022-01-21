More than 300K pacifiers recalled for choking hazard

More than 333,000 silicone pacifiers are being recalled because they pose a potential choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a nipple on the “Mushie and Company” pacifier, has a small slit in it, that can cause it to break in a child’s mouth, creating a choking hazard.

The recall is just a precaution. So far, there are no reports of anyone getting hurt.

The company received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier. In addition, the manufacturer received about 200 reports from outside the U.S. of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier.

The pacifiers were sold at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide and online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021 for about $8 for a single pacifier and about $15 for a pack of two pacifiers.

If you have one of these pacifiers, you can get a refund. You are asked to send a picture of it to Mushie and Company.