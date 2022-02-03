Looking for a good deal? Here’s what you should buy in February

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, February might be the time to do it, following an upcoming announcement from Samsung.

Despite being the shortest month of the year, Consumer Reports says February has some great opportunities to save on purchases big and small – especially with holidays like Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, February might be the time to do it, following an upcoming announcement from Samsung. It’s expected to unveil its new Galaxy S phone this month. That means you’ll see prices on older models start to fall, as retailers get ready to move the new models. You’ll also see trade-in deals to get that new phone. If you give your old phone back, you could get the new phone for a lot less.

If you’re looking to snuggle up with a new mattress this month, Consumer Reports says you should never pay full price for one, especially around holidays.

If you’re looking to snuggle up with a new mattress this month, Consumer Reports says you should never pay full price for one, especially around holidays. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

“Presidents’ Day weekend is one of the best holiday weekends to shop for a mattress. You’ll see some of the best discounts from all of the major brands. From Casper and Tuft & Needle, to Sealy and Sleep Number, and everything in between,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Ad

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a Consumer Reports “Best Buy,” and a queen size price of $895 at Tuft & Needle is now slashed by 20 percent to $716. Consumer Reports says Tuft & Needle will be having a 20 percent sale on all of its mattresses this month.

If you want to add a little heat to those drafty parts of your home, the Comfort Zone Space Heater is a Consumer Reports Best Buy and is around $58 at Home Depot. This space heater earns excellent marks in our fire safety tests.

And if you’re looking to add another screen to your inventory, February is a good month to buy a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.0 is now $128 at Best Buy.

Ad

With the Super Bowl coming up Feb. 13, Consumer Reports says that over the next couple of weeks you can take advantage of some of the best prices of the year on TVs, with the biggest price drops coming on the largest screen sizes.