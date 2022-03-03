Know your rights: Avoiding scams when it comes to payment types

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you use a payment app to send money?

Nearly six million people reported scams to the Federal Trade Commission -- and people reported losing nearly six billion dollars because of them.

The Better Business Bureau warns it can be difficult to get your money back if you fall for a scam -- but it depends on how you give the scammer money.

Peer-to-peer payment apps, like Zelle, Cash App and Venmo, are becoming increasingly popular as a way to send money to friends or family. But scammers are also taking advantage.

The BBB says if you give a scammer money through one of these, you likely won’t get it back.

Most companies won’t cover your funds in case of fraud. The best way to protect yourself from scammers is to think carefully about who you send money to beforehand.

Only use these apps for friends, family and people you know and trust -- and avoid any businesses or sellers who only allow you to pay through them.

Ad

Also, link your credit card instead of a debit card or bank account for another layer of protection if you get scammed.

Click here to read more.