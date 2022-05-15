How cost of diesel fuel is affecting local truck drivers, businesses

As gasoline prices continue to rise, people who have to fill their vehicles up with diesel are having to spend even more money. Some truck drivers say their jobs aren't even profitable anymore.

A Circle K in Camden County is seeing more customers than usual, because their gas prices are the cheapest for miles. Diesel gas is $5.13 at the Circle K in Camden County.

In Jacksonville, the prices are close to $6 a gallon for diesel.

“I just paid $475 -- $475 would’ve gotten me through three fuelings. Now it’s only one,” said George, a truck driver.

One truck driver said working as a truck driver is almost like working for free: “After fuel charges and driver pay, you’ve got nothing. It’s just like community service.”

“Over the last six months, the price has almost doubled,” said Martin Coles, who owns his own trucking company. “I’m an owner, operator, all of that comes out of my pocket.”

Coles said his profit is low because of fuel cost.

“A lot of times I could take more time off or get away with going on empty, but now you’ve got to stay with it to make up more diesel prices,” Coles said.

Some of the truck drivers said they have to be diligent and look up the cheapest gas prices in the area before filling up their tanks.