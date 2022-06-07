Helping you spot -- and prevent -- the FTC’s most-reported crypto scams

Since the start of last year, more than 46,000 people have reported crypto scams. In total, these criminals have stolen more than a billion dollars!

If you feel tempted to invest in cryptocurrency, beware of scammers.

New data from the Federal Trade Commission shows crypto is an easy way for con artists to steal your hard-earned money.

The FTC says most crypto is lost to investment scams.

This is when scammers persuade you to “invest” your money in a cryptocurrency, promising you’ll make more in a short amount of time.

Sometimes these scams start with a romance scam.

It’s when con artists pretend to be a potential love interest before talking you into investing in fake crypto.

The other two most common scams are business imposters and government imposters.

To steer clear of crypto-cons, keep these three tips in mind:

Know that only scammers guarantee big payouts or fast, easy money . These lies get you to “invest” — but you won’t get any of your money back.

Don’t mix online dating and investment advice. If a new online love interest wants to show you how to invest in crypto, it’s a scam.

Spot the scammers asking you to send crypto. Real companies and government agencies will never tell you to buy cryptocurrency to sort out a problem or protect your money.

For help spotting crypto scams, visit ftc.gov/cryptocurrency. And report scams at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.