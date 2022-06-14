No relief in sight: National average $5 a gallon for 3rd day

Running on empty could be more costly than filling the tank -- even with high gas prices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The national average for a gallon of gas is holding steady at just over $5 a gallon.

It’s been $5.01 for three days and was up only a fraction of a cent overnight. A week ago the national average was $4.91.

Prices in Florida dipped slightly -- but drivers are still paying roughly $4.88 for a gallon of gas.

Drivers in Georgia are paying an average of $4.49 per gallon. Duval County is sitting just below the state average at $4.87.

The least expensive price for a gallon of gas in Northeast Florida is in Nassau County at $4.83. Bradford remains the most expensive in our area. The average price there is $4.91.