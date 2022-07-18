5-week decline streak: Florida gas prices down nearly 15 cents, AAA says

AAA announced Monday that gas prices dropped another 15 cents last week with the state being on a 5-week decline streak. Florida residents are paying an average of $4.25 per gallon.

The national average, according to AAA, is $4.52.

Last year, the price at the pump was $3 a gallon. On average it costs $64 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas - which is $9 less than what drivers paid when gas prices hit $4.89 in mid-June.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said some Florida drivers are finding gas prices below $4 a gallon.

“Drivers are likely relieved to get a break from record-high prices, and prices could get even cheaper this week,” Jenkins said. “However, it’s important to remember that the market remains extremely volatile, and prices have the potential to bounce back. That particularly applies to hurricane season. If a major storm makes landfall along the gulf coast, impacting operations at refineries in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi, prices could spike, due to concerns about fuel supplies.”

Last week, oil prices dropped to about $10 a barrel. Friday’s closing price of $97.59 per barrel is $7.20 per barrel (7%) less than the week before - a little lower than in June.

County-by-county breakdown of gas prices in our area.

As a reminder, the price of oil accounts for about half the price of gasoline. When oil prices drop, so do gas prices.

