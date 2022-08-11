New Publix 20 years in the making finally opens in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A long-awaited Publix opened its doors in San Marco Thursday morning after being in the works for 20 years.

The new 60,000-square-foot Publix at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue has a traditional grocery store on the second floor along with indoor and outdoor seating near the deli. A liquor store and covered parking are on the ground level.

The grocery store itself is 39,000 square feet. Elevators and a stairwell will provide access to the main store from the covered parking below.

The first talks of adding this store to the San Marco area began in 2002, then The Regency Center announced the project four years later, but it ran into significant delays, including the recession from 2007 to 2009, and a residential developer pulling out of the deal in 2017, according to our news partners at the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Finally, plans for the new supermarket were then revealed in 2019 with the lease being signed a year later. The $9.7 million project was finally completed this year.

Hours for the new Publix will be 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.