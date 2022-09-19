AAA: Florida gas prices decline another 3 cents

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam's Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined 3 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

The state average has now three consecutive weekly declines, falling a total of 20 cents per gallon since Aug. 27.

Florida gas prices have now fallen a total of $1.47 per gallon since mid-June. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.42 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since Feb. 1.

It now costs Florida drivers $51 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s $22 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when gas prices reached a record-high $4.89 per gallon.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures finished the week slightly lower than the week before, on ongoing concerns that a global recession and potential U.S. interest rate hike could stifle global fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This should enable gas prices to slip even lower this week.”

On Friday, the price of U.S. crude settled at $85.11 per barrel. That’s $1.68 per barrel less than the week before.