Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows.

The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance and professional.

Participating employers include:

Heavy Equipment College of America

Boys and Girls Clubs, NE Florida

Conser Moving

Amazon

JAE

Bluenergy Solar

US Navy

Hilton

Corporate traffic

Brooks Rehab

Allied Universal

Massey Services

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

DCPS

Mid Florida Credit Union

Job seekers can see more about the event and are also encouraged to pre-register at http://floridajoblink.com.

The location is the Embassy Suites Conference Center, 9300 West Baymeadows, Jacksonville. Admission and parking are free.