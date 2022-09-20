Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows.
The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance and professional.
Participating employers include:
- Heavy Equipment College of America
- Boys and Girls Clubs, NE Florida
- Conser Moving
- Amazon
- JAE
- Bluenergy Solar
- US Navy
- Hilton
- Corporate traffic
- Brooks Rehab
- Allied Universal
- Massey Services
- Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
- DCPS
- Mid Florida Credit Union
Job seekers can see more about the event and are also encouraged to pre-register at http://floridajoblink.com.
The location is the Embassy Suites Conference Center, 9300 West Baymeadows, Jacksonville. Admission and parking are free.