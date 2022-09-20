86º

Score big at football-themed job fair in Jacksonville

Staff, News4JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JobLink USA is hosting a football-themed career kickoff hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Baymeadows.

The event will feature 20 of the top Jacksonville-area employers looking to hire on the spot for 400 job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance and professional.

Participating employers include:

  • Heavy Equipment College of America
  • Boys and Girls Clubs, NE Florida
  • Conser Moving
  • Amazon
  • JAE
  • Bluenergy Solar
  • US Navy
  • Hilton
  • Corporate traffic
  • Brooks Rehab
  • Allied Universal
  • Massey Services
  • Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
  • DCPS
  • Mid Florida Credit Union

Job seekers can see more about the event and are also encouraged to pre-register at http://floridajoblink.com.

The location is the Embassy Suites Conference Center, 9300 West Baymeadows, Jacksonville. Admission and parking are free.

