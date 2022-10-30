Businesses reap economic gains from Georgia-Florida festivities, game

Tens of thousands of Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans from near and far filled the stands of the TIAA Bank Field Saturday afternoon to watch this year’s much anticipated Georgia-Florida matchup, resulting in a major boost for the Jacksonville economy.

Football fans started making their way to Florida as early as last Sunday to get in line for RV City’s opening and prepare for the “World’s Largest Cocktail Party,” which meant fans also spent their money patronizing local businesses including restaurants, hotels and bars.

Ashley Cross, who owns Aubryn’s Gourmet Lemonade, was at the game selling lemonade to excited fans.

“I was just sitting here, and I was looking at the Veteran’s Memorial Arena sign, and I feel accomplished. Starting back a couple of years, I would have never thought we would be here today. I’m happy. I’m grateful. I’m blessed,” Cross said.

Ernest Bah was a food vendor at the game and told News4JAX that he has made ongoing relationships with his patrons through the years.

“It brings a lot of money, but I have a lot of fans from UF and also from Georgia who have been coming here for a lot of years now. I look forward to seeing them, and they look forward to seeing me, too,” Bah said.

Last year, Mayor Lenny Curry said the game brought in an economic impact of at least $30 million dollars.