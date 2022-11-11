RECALL ALERT: Frame cracks in strollers causing injuries

Mockingbird has recalled its Single-to-Double Strollers due to a default that can pose a fall risk to children in the stroller.

More than 130 reports of broken strollers that led to eight children being injured have led to a recall of 149,000 units.

The recall involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers. The lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller. The strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green.

Mockingbird has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers.

The default can be repaired.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Single-to-Double strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame. Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The strollers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com from March 2020 to September 2022 for between $395 and $450.

The strollers have a lot number between 20091 and 22602. The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

Customers should locate the lot numbers to determine if their strollers is affected by the recall. (WJXT)

Customers can contact Mockingbird toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@hellomockingbird.com, or online at www.hellomockingbird.com/recall or www.hellomockingbird.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.