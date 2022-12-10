Questions to ask before buying that last-minute toy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Christmas is just 15 days away and the hunt for that special toy for that special boy or girl is on. But the rush to land the perfect holiday gift can sometimes present a danger to children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020, toy-related incidents in the U.S. led to nine deaths in kids under age 15.

Nearly 200,000 children were treated in emergency rooms for injuries, all aged 14 and under.

A total of 75% of all toy-related injuries happened to teens 14 and under.

Lacerations, contusions and abrasions make up 42% of injuries and about 47% involve the head and face.

When you buy your child a gift or your child receives a gift, there are some questions you can ask yourself.

Here are some examples:

Does this toy have parts that can easily break off that a child could place in their mouth?

Or could it create a sharp point that could poke or cut a child?

Do the toys have an age label?

Also, make sure to check if the battery component is secure.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 70,000 children in the past decade went to the emergency room after swallowing batteries.