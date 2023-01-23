Consumer Reports: Secrets to waking refreshed after a good night’s sleep

We’re all looking for the secrets to a good night’s sleep. In fact, Consumer Reports surveyed more than 2,000 adults and 9 out of 10 said they had experienced at least one sleep challenge in the previous 12 months.

“Getting a good night’s rest is really about also minimizing the disturbances,” said Consumer Reports Home Editor Tanya Christian.

So, making a few simple adjustments could help you fall asleep and stay asleep, so you wake up refreshed and ready to go.

Temperature

Consumer Reports suggests setting your thermostat to 65 degrees -- the ideal temperature for sleeping.

“Your core body temp cools down slightly as your body prepares for sleep,” Christian explained.

Sheets

She says the right bedding is also key so choose sheets in breathable fabrics like 100-percent cotton or linen. The L.L. Bean Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set (280 thread count) for $169 earned top scores for strength in Consumer Reports’ tests.

Air quality

The quality of the air in your bedroom can also affect your sleep -- especially if you have allergies or asthma. During testing, Consumer Reports found the Honeywell InSight (HPA5300B) air purifier for about $290 did an impressive job of removing dust, pollen and smoke from the air.

And most people living here in Florida don’t need a humidifier, but if the air in your bedroom is too dry, you can use one to help add moisture back in and allow you to breathe easier. Position the humidifier near the bed, raised at least two feet above the floor. This allows more moisture to dissipate into the air. Check out Consumer Reports’ best humidifiers for every room size here.

Keep out light

You do want to find a way to keep out light -- which can signal your body to wake up. Consumer Reports says you can use blackout shades or something as simple as an eye mask. A Consumer Reports favorite is the Mzoo eye mask with adjustable straps for about $20 on Amazon.

Pillows

If you’re uncomfortable, consider a new pillow. The best pillows stabilize your neck and align it with the rest of your body.

For back and side sleepers, Consumer Reports recommends the $72-Coop Home Goods the Original pillow -- which can be tailored to your sleep position and comfort level by adding or removing fill.

CONSUMER REPORTS: Guide to Better Sleep

Mattresses

Consumer Reports says even the best pillows and perfect conditions won’t help if you’re not sleeping on the right mattress, so if you’re consistently waking up sore, tired, and achy and you’ve made other adjustments, it may be time to start looking for a new mattress.

Because we spend some much time in our beds, Consumer Reports’ experts are constantly testing mattresses and surveying to help you narrow down your search. Testers evaluate the three most common types -- adjustable, innerspring, and foam – and found the best mattress in each category. Check them out in Consumer Report’s Best Mattresses of 2023.