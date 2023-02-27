Florida gas prices decreasing after increasing last week

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a slight increase last week.

The state average increased by four cents per gallon early last week. However, those gains were mostly erased by the weekend.

Florida drivers are paying $3.30 per gallon. That’s a half-cent less than the average price last Sunday, and 28 cents less than this year’s high.

The cheapest gas in the Jacksonville area is at the Gate gas station on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park for $2.99, according to Gas Buddy. There are cheaper rates at Sam’s Club and BJ’s, but those places require memberships.

“The slight jump at the pump last week was likely a delayed response to an oil price hike that occurred two weeks earlier,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The good news for motorists is that the arrow is once again pointing lower. Wholesale gasoline prices have declined a total of 15 cents during the past two weeks. Which should allow the state average to drift lower again this week.”