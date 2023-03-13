Bindle bottles under recall after Consumer Reports’ tests find high levels of lead

Bindle, which was once one of Oprah's favorite things, is voluntarily recalling its "sip and stash" water bottle after Consumer Reports tests found alarmingly high levels of lead in the bottle's bottom storage compartment.

“In the Bindle Bottle’s bottom storage compartment, there’s a spot of lead solder that’s sealing the different parts of the bottle together, so anything you put into the storage compartment can potentially become contaminated with lead,” said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lauren Kirchner.

Exposure to lead can increase cancer risk, cause reproductive harm, and hurt brain and nervous system development.

Consumer Reports is warning consumers to immediately stop using all of Bindle's water bottles. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

Consumer Reports says its test also found some of them contained bisphenol A or BPA -- a chemical linked to fertility problems and certain cancers -- even though the company claims the product to be BPA-free.

Because of these reasons Consumer Reports is warning consumers to immediately stop using all of Bindle’s water bottles.

Bindle has said that “Production of Bindle Bottles has been suspended and will be overhauled going forward, eliminating the presence of exposed lead anywhere on future products.”

The Bindle Bottle has since been removed from Oprah’s list of favorite things.

If you have a Bindle Bottle and want to contact the manufacturer, go to Bindle’s recall page at Bindlebottle.com/pages/recall and complete the form to receive a free repair kit.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, go to SaferProducts.gov.