What’s that smell? Spring cleaning hacks your nose will love

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s spring cleaning time, and we want to help you get rid of the stink in your closet and kitchen.

We also want to save you some money. Try making this all-natural cleaner at home that’s cheaper than the store-bought ones:

Mix an orange peel with water (One orange peel per cup of water) Bring it to a boil Let it simmer for 15 minutes Add to spray bottle Use as cleaner throughout the kitchen and on wood surfaces

Garbage disposal

One way to get rid of the stink in your garbage disposal is by using lemon slices.

Drop a couple of lemon slices into your disposal Turn it on for 15-30 seconds Run cold water to flush out any remaining bits of lemon rind

Dishwasher

Don’t forget to clean your dishwasher, too.

If you’re having trouble finding the source of any smells, it’s probably because it’s coming from the filter.

Some experts suggest you clean it once a month.

You can just remove it and rinse it.

Or you can put a cup of white vinegar in a dishwasher-safe container on the upper rack and run it through a hot water cycle to wash away grease and grime.

You can also sprinkle one cup of baking soda across the bottom of the dishwasher and run it on a hot water cycle to be sure all the smell is gone.

Trash can

Another common source of stink in the kitchen is the trash can.

You can make it smell better by placing a couple of layers of dryer sheets on the bottom of the can.

Clothes

If your spring clothes have a musty smell after being in the back of your closet or in a drawer for several months, make them smell fresh without having to wash all of them by using vodka. (The cheap kind will work.)