Shoppers experiencing egg-spensive Easter as food prices continue to rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Retail Federation predicts consumers will spend $24 billion on Easter celebrations this year, and rising food costs are a huge part of that expense.

The cost for basic items like eggs, which are up 70%, and bread have increased significantly compared to this time last year, according to the latest consumer index report.

Jennifer Raby and Carina Brillhart spent close to $10 on regular eggs to dye for Easter.

“Prices have gone up like crazy. They are out of this world. I think I need to go and buy some chicken and have my own eggs,” one shopper said.

“You’re talking $7 or more for a dozen of eggs, that’s crazy. I paid $8 for this crate,” another shopper said.

Eggs are not the only item on shoppers’ grocery lists.

The Randolph family spent more than $200 at the grocery store on Easter items. They purchased sweet treats such as cupcakes and fruit cake and also picked up some flowers for their loved ones.

Ronald Randolph said his family was hosting Easter dinner this year. He said he spent $15 more this year for a ham.

To balance out all the spending, the family of seven opted for plastic eggs for their egg hunt. Buying candy is also popular.

“The real ones were too expensive to buy. You could buy 120 eggs already stuffed for $30,” he said.

The National Retail Federation reported that $6 billion dollars worth of Easter candy is sold nationwide every year.

Randolph also said as a tradition, he cooks breakfast every year on Easter for his grandkids... that cost him $71 alone.