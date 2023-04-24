Do you know the weak spots in your ride? How to keep your car from being hacked.

You likely know how “hackable” your phone and computer can be, but your car is in danger, too. Here’s how to spot the weak spots in your ride.

If your car has a smartphone app that lets you unlock and start it remotely, it can be very easy for someone to hack that and break in.

All they have to do is get into your account.

Always be sure to change the default password for those apps and use a strong, unique password and update the app’s software.

Another weak spot are Wi-Fi hotspots

Someone can break into your car’s local network, steal personal and location information from your phone and map apps, and even shut down functions like airbags and door locks.

Regularly change your car’s onboard Wi-Fi network password.

Also, turn off your car’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when you’re not using it.

How about a car fob hack?

These “always-on” key fobs are common for newer cars.

If you have your key and walk up to your car, the system will unlock without you having to press a button.

This usually only works when you’re within one foot of the car. But relay boxes, which are very easy to get can transmit key fob signals up to 300 feet away.

So even if your car key is on the kitchen table, people can use it to access your car in the driveway.

Crooks can also block or jam the signal that comes from your key fob, meaning your car won’t lock, even if you hit the lock button as you walk away.

The best ways to protect from key fob attacks are to manually lock your car doors before stepping away and use an RFID-blocking pouch to hold your keys.