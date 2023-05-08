Florida gas prices lower 16 cents since April

Florida gas prices have continued to decrease for the second week in a row, according to AAA.

The state average declined 9 cents per gallon last week, and Florida’s state average has now declined a total of 16 cents, since setting a new 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21, AAA said.

On Monday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.56 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price in three weeks, according to AAA.

The cheapest gas in Jacksonville is the Murphy USA on Atlantic Boulevard for $3.27 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy. Costco and Sam’s Club have cheaper prices, but you need a membership to purchase gas from both.

“Florida gas prices should move even lower this week,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Pump prices are still coming back down from the spike caused by the flooding in South Florida. Additionally, the oil market suffered its third consecutive week of declines, which should apply more downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

The U.S. price of crude declined 7% last week. Friday’s settlement of $71.34 per barrel was $5.44/b less than the week before. U.S. crude has now declined nearly $12/b since setting a new 2023 high, in response to OPEC’s announcement to cut oil production.