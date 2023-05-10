Last-minute shopping online for Mother’s Day? Watch out for scammers!

According to the National Retail Federation, people are planning to spend more on Mother's Day this year than they have in the past. The Better Business Bureau reminds everyone to be careful when shopping online and in stores. Bruce Hamilton joins us to share some shopping tips to avoid getting scammed on Mother's Day.

With time running out to do your Mother’s Day shopping before Sunday, a lot of people are shopping online, and there are some things you want to do to make sure you don’t fall victim to scammers and lose your hard-earned cash.

If you’re looking to buy flowers for mom, choose wisely and find someone you can trust with your order.

Complaints filed with BBB about florists include flowers being late, wrong or not delivered.

If you are placing an order online, call your local flower shop and confirm they are affiliated with that website.

If you send flowers to your mother in another city, it’s best to check online for a florist in her area and make sure you have enough time for delivery.

If you plan to buy mom a new phone, tablet or electronic device, leave it in its original packaging.

Many retailers require the original box if you need to make a return.

Buying jewelry? Do your research. Read through a business’ complaints and customer reviews to see others’ experiences.

You can also ask family and friends for recommendations.

If you’re giving a gift card to someone who will make online purchases, check to see that the gift card is redeemable for internet shopping and not just for in-store use.

Finally, always consider visiting a store near you for a gift vs. buying online. This cuts out any middleman.