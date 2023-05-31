Consumer Reports survey reveals airlines that rank highest for customer satisfaction

Airline travel is back to what it was before COVID. In fact, it's predicted that travel this summer will break all-time records.

Airline travel is back to what it was before COVID. In fact, it’s predicted that travel this summer will break all-time records. With so many things out of our control, from weather to staffing issues to lost baggage, does choosing a particular airline really make a difference?

Consumer Reports surveyed over 17,000 of its members about nearly 33,000 flights -- asking about everything from ease of check-in to delays to cleanliness to price! Here are some of the highlights:

Economy travel

The airline with the top overall satisfaction score for economy travel was Hawaiian Airlines.

The big three -- Delta, United and American -- were in the middle, and Frontier Airlines was at the bottom of the list.

Airline seats

And it’s no surprise that the members who took business or first-class flights were more satisfied than those who flew coach, where traveler’s top gripe related to airline seats!

“Twenty-six percent of folks in coach reported either being uncomfortable, booked in the wrong seat, or not able to sit with family!” said Tian Wang, Consumer Reports’ senior survey research associate.

Flight schedules

Twenty percent of travelers had gripes related to flight schedules, things like delays, reschedules and cancellations. Yet, most people surveyed did not formally complain to the airline.

“Whatever your air travel issues – it’s important to log complaints with the airline while you are still at the airport. If you’re stranded, you may be owed meals or a hotel room, or even money if you’ve bumped from your flight,” said Wang.

NEWS4JAX HELPS YOU COMPARE FLORIDA-AREA AIRPORTS: Check delays & cancellations hour-by-hour

You can visit the Department of Transportation’s Aviation Consumer Protection website, for a list of what each airline offers in the event of a controllable delay or cancellation!

Cabin cleanliness

Hawaiian and Breeze Airways were both rather excellent for cabin-cleanliness – less so on Frontier Airline that was rated sub-par.

Get the best price

Consumer Reports says the best way to get the best price on a flight is to do these four things: