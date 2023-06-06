St. Johns County needs plan for World Golf Hall of Fame, IMAX property

World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine to close next year, move to North Carolina

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Big changes are coming to an iconic part of St Johns County.

After a quarter century along I-95, The World Golf Hall of Fame is leaving World Golf Village.

Before that happens in late September, county commissioners want to have a plan for what to do with the property.

The IMAX theater at World Golf Village will also close. Both businesses will stop operating on Sept. 30.

The theater alone is almost 18,000 square feet and will still include its movie equipment, which the theater company is leaving behind. If another company were to take over operating the theater, the equipment would likely need an upgrade over the next five to eight years.

The World Golf Hall of Fame is about 64,000 square feet.

In addition to those departures, the PGA has notified the county it plans to relocate the “PGA Tour Productions” office to another location at the end of 2024.

Current recommendations include using the property as a possible museum, offices or maybe a hotel.

But before commissioners make a final decision on what to do with the space, they plan to hold community meetings for input from the public.

It’s not clear when those meetings will happen or when a final decision could be made.

County Commissioners will continue to review and discuss ideas during Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.