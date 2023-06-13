JEA upgrading water meters for all customers starting this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is upgrading all 420,000 water meters in the city to improve customer service and give users more information on how much water they use.

The planned upgrades are for both residential and commercial customers. The transition starts this week in Nassau County and will take about four years to complete. JEA has contracted with Envocore to install the devices.

All customers will get a new radio device that attaches to their meter. The device uses cellular signals to take meter readings and send them back to JEA making readings more efficient and eliminating manual readings in some neighborhoods.

The utility company is upgrading its water meter technology to an Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system which is designed to help customers easily monitor their water consumption and potentially reduce their monthly bill.

Customers will be notified in advance about their upgrades with postcards and email reminders on what to expect. The upgrade process will briefly disconnect water service for homes and businesses. Customers do not need to be present during the upgrade process.

All technicians will wear an Envocore shirt and will drive a truck branded with JEA and Envocore logos.

If customers have questions, they may visit jea.com/watermeter or call 904-665-6000.