Flagler County man wins $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off

A 39-year-old Palm Coast man is quite a bit richer after claiming a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The man, who purchased his winning ticket from J Discount at 1041 North US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million! This game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.