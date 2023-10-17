National agencies permanently extend free weekly credit reports

The three national credit reporting agencies — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion — have permanently extended a program that lets you check your credit report at each of the agencies once a week for free, the Federal Trade Commission said.

FTC recommends visiting AnnualCreditReport.com to request free copies of your credit reports because other sites might charge you or be fraudulent sites set up to steal your personal information.

By law, everyone is entitled to one free credit report every 12 months from each of the three credit reporting agencies.

When the COVID-19 pandemic upended the finances of millions of people, the three agencies announced in 2020 that they would temporarily make free reports available every week. The program was extended twice and is now permanent.

Why check your credit report? Your report shows things like how many credit cards and loans you have, whether you pay your bills on time, and whether any debts have been turned over to collections.

Creditors, insurers, some employers, and other businesses use it to decide if they want to do business with you — and the terms they’ll offer you.

Mistakes, like accounts or bankruptcies that aren’t yours, can hurt your credit, increase how much you’ll have to pay to borrow money, and even derail your chances of getting a loan, insurance, a rental home, or a job.

Mistakes can result from errors by businesses that report credit information to credit reporting agencies. They also can be a sign of identity theft. The sooner you spot a mistake, the sooner you can dispute the error or — if it results from identity theft — report it at IdentityTheft.gov.

To learn more about why your credit matters, read Understanding Your Credit.