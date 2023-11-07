4 popular trucks don’t measure up when it comes to back seat safety, crash tests find

Four popular, large pick-up trucks fell short in front-end crash tests measuring back seat safety, according to a new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

None of the trucks earned “good” or even “acceptable” ratings in updated crash tests.

Out of the four models IIHS tested, the 2023 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab was the only one to receive a “marginal rating.”

The Ram 1500, Ford F-150, and Chevy Silverado were each rated “poor.”

The updated safety test checks for risks of injury to the head, neck, chest or thigh for backseat passengers.

The IIHS updated its crash tests last year after finding a higher risk of backseat injuries in newer vehicles -- not because rear seats have become less safe but because front-row safety technology has improved.

The group said all automakers need to focus on increasing safety for backseat passengers.

The trucks fared better in side-crash tests. The Ram, Ford and Toyota each earned “good” ratings, while the Chevy was ranked “acceptable” because of a higher risk of chest injuries.