How to avoid holiday shopping scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody is helping Floridians avoid scams during the holiday season.

The 2023 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide gives advice to avoid schemes used by thieves during the hustle and bustle of the season.

When it comes to shopping online, the guide reminds people to make a few checks before checking out:

Make sure your web browser is secure before putting in any payment information. Look for a padlock symbol on the website URL bar.

Be sure to research any new retailer on the Better Business Bureau website to see any complaints filed against it.

Don’t forget to pay with a credit card when possible. It is easier to dispute fake or incorrect charges that way.

The guide also reminds you to do your research before donating to a charity and to never give your payment information to someone who has called or emailed you unsolicited.

The guide also includes a list of products recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and a reminder about special checks to make on any toy you buy. For a complete list of all product recalls, please visit CPSC.gov.

To view the full guide, go to myfloridalegal.com.

To report a scam, visit MyFloridaLegal.com or call 1-866-9NO-SCAM.