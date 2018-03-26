Florida man shares secrets for winning lottery jackpots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man famous for winning multiple lottery jackpots has literally written the book on how to improve your odds of winning.

According to a report from WKMG, Richard Lustig says his “Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery” book and winninglotterymethod.com website have already made several people millionaires.

Lustig himself has won seven jackpots so far, saying he refuses to call it luck.

Here is his strategy:

Set a budget of how much you are willing to spend and don't go over it, ever. Do your research. Check the lottery website for how many people have already won the scratch-off jackpots. Only play the scratch-off games at locations where there are still unclaimed prizes. Never buy fewer than 10 tickets and always buy them from the same roll. That alone can increase your odds a lot.

Lustig also has tips to increase odds with weekly drawings, like don't limit your number choices to just a birthday, birth month or anniversary date because those only go up to 31, and the lottery numbers go up to 59.

For more from Lustig and how you can improve your lottery odds, go to clickorlando.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.