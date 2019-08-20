Investment 101: Where should you start?

Amazon, AT&T INC., and General Electric Company are among the top five stocks that are bought by consumers, while Nike, Walt Disney Company and Facebook are the most sold.

There are so many ways to begin to build your portfolio. Stocks, bonds and mutual funds are just a few ways to invest.

Nerdwallet.com says you should start your portfolio once you have mastered budgeting your monthly expenses. So what would you start with?

Apps such as M1 Finance, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade and Robinhood are all free and help you begin your investing journey.

But experts say you need to be diverse when you invest.

If you want less risk or are nearing retirement, experts say to move over to bonds. Though the return might be lower, they do add stability to your accounts.

Experts say to invest for the long term and keep your emotions out of your investing.

According to nerdwallet.com, social security makes up only 38% of your total income when you retire.

Also, remember your parents' advice: “If the deal seems too good, it probably is.”

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.