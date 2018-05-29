Chick-Fil-A location raising employees' pay to $18 an hour

A California Chick-Fil-A restaurant is boosting its employees’ pay to $18 an hour in the hopes that the raise will improve their lives.

According to Sacramento’s KXTV, owner and operator Eric Mason plans to transition new and existing employees hired as "hospitality professionals" to the new pay scale starting June 4.

The television station reports the move will raise pay for employees from $12.50 or $13 an hour up to $17 and $18 an hour. That's compared to California's minimum wage of $11 an hour.

“We’re looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle,” Mason told KXTV.

As part of the change, all employees will begin receiving paid sick leave and those in leadership roles will also be eligible for paid time off.

