Florida Blue hiring for 200 full-time jobs with summers off, benefits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Blue is hiring 200 full-time Member Care Specialists.

These jobs come with health insurance benefits and will be located on Florida Blue’s Jacksonville campus.

People with good communication and listening skills are encouraged to apply.

Those hired will have summers off – work 9 months, get 3 months off. They can spend it with their kids, travel, go to school – they’ll have three months off to use however they’d like and a job to come back to.

Pay is based on experience. Start dates are in July and August.

Click here to apply and for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.