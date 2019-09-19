Jacksonville-area Comcast to hold job fair, hiring sales positions

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Comcast is holding a job fair to hire for open sales positions in its Jacksonville call center on Tuesday, September 24.

Comcast recruiters and hiring managers will be at Comcast on Touchton Road East.

The morning session begins at 11 a.m. and the afternoon session begins at 4 p.m. Participants only need to attend one session and should plan to spend two to three hours at the event.

Walk-ins are welcome, but applicants are strongly encouraged to reserve a spot ahead of time by sending an email to ivelina_savov@comcast.com with their contact information, resume and which session they would like to attend.

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resumes with them to the event.

Inbound sales representatives interact directly with customers over the phone to promote and sell Comcast products and services.

WHERE: Comcast: 4600 Touchton Road East Jacksonville, FL 32246

