JCPenney to hire 160 seasonal associates in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Getting ready for the holidays, JCPenney is preparing for an influx of shoppers and plans to hire 160 seasonal associates throughout the Jacksonville area.

To fill the seasonal positions, the company is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Management will be holding in-person interviews and making on-the-spot offers to qualified candidates.

Available positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists and beauty consultants.

All skill levels are welcome and encouraged to apply online. People can also apply at an in-store kiosk.

