More than 90 companies to attend FSCJ's Fall Career Fair

More than 90 companies will be in attendance at the Florida State College at Jacksonville Fall Career Fair on Thursday, November 1.

The event aims to bring job-seekers together with local and regional employers who are looking to fill open positions.

The career fair is open to the public. Attendees should come dressed appropriately with multiple copies of their updated resumes.

It is free and will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

• Amazon

• Baptist Health

• Bridgestone Retail Operations

• Charter Schools USA

• City of Jacksonville

• City of Jacksonville Beach

• Coggin Automotive Group

• Crowley Maritime

• Duval County Public Schools

• Federal Bureau of Investigation

• Florida Department of Corrections

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber

• Jacksonville Federal Credit Union

• Jacksonville Fire and Rescue

• Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

• Jacksonville Transportation Authority

• Kelly Services

• Lockheed Martin

• Omni Amelia Island Plantation

• North Florida Shipyards, Inc.

• Quantem Aviation

• Rayonier Advanced Materials

• TD Bank

• UF Jacksonville Physicians

• Voya Financial

• And more!

WHERE: FSCJ Downtown Campus, Advanced Technology Center

401 West State St. Jacksonville, FL 32202

