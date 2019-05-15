Wise Money Week answers your financial questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Financial Planning Association of Northeast Florida answered general financial questions about retirement savings, budget problems, foreclosure issues and refinance options between 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It was part of Wise Money Week, with activities and events celebrating the importance of good money management and providing financial education designed to help us all become wiser about money. The week offers programs, classes and activities for all members of our Jacksonville community, all ages and income levels during the week.

News4Jax hosted the phone bank.

