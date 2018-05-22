Man charged in November slaying of man, shooting of teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police arrested a man Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a November 2017 double shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Toby Stafford, 41, is charged in the death of 44-year-old Albert Epperson and a 16-year-old girl, who were shot on the porch of a home on Melanie Avenue in Jacksonville's College Park neighborhood.

Jacksonville

Epperson (pictured) was found dead on the porch. The girl, whose name was never released, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were told the victims got into a domestic argument before the shooting, which was reported off Lem Turner Road just north of the Trout River.

"It was boyfriend-girlfriend stuff," JSO homicide Lt. Craig Waldrup said.

Police said Stafford went to the house in a car with three other men. A witness reported seeing Stafford shooting toward the victims, then getting back into the car with a pistol and driving away.

According to the arrest report, Stafford told them, "I was never here," in an effort to get them to stay quiet about the incident.

