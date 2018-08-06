1 dead in fiery crash on Hart Bridge, FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - At least one person is dead after a fiery crash on the Hart Bridge on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

JFRD responded to the wreck just before midnight saying at least one person was trapped inside a car and it was on fire.

All lanes were closed as FHP worked the crash. Northbound lanes are now open, but southbound lanes remain closed.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

This is the second deadly crash on the Hart Bridge in less than a week.

When more information is available, this article will be updated.

