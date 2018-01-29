1 injured in mobile home fire near Julington Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a fire broke out in a mobile home in the Del Rio neighborhood.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to Rue Street around midnight where a mobile home was on fire. This is in the Del Rio neighborhood, near Julington Creek.

The home was damaged by the flames and at one point, firefighters had to pull out of the home for their own safety. They had to return a second time when the fire re-ignited hours later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation while the person is recovering in the hospital.

