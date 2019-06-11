1 killed in motorcycle crash on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Westside.

It happened about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Sunderland Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Though the fire department said there were serious injuries, multiple sources told News4Jax at least one person was killed in the wreck.

The crash shut down traffic in both directions on Blanding Boulevard between Lake Shore Boulevard and Freemont Street while authorities cleared the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.