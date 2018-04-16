Family reeling after mother of 5 killed in Callahan motorcycle crash

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A beloved mother of five died early Sunday morning and her husband was hospitalized after they were thrown from their motorcycle in a crash on State Road 200 in Callahan.

Shannon Bollinger, 29, and Curtis Bollinger, 47, were headed west on State Road 200 near Gressman Dairy Road when they drove onto a grassy median and the motorcycle overturned, throwing them both off, troopers said.

More Headlines

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Shannon landed in the road and was hit by a car. She died at the scene.

Curtis, a veteran Nassau County firefighter, remains at UF Health in serious condition. His family members said he's been told of his wife's death.

Troopers said it's unclear why the motorcycle left the road and drove into the median.

Shannon’s brother-in-law said her five children are now staying with their grandparents as the family rallies to support them and tries to determine how to move forward without her.

Jean Ross, who lived near the family at an RV park in Yulee, described Shannon Bollinger as a devoted mother and a kind woman. She said the close-knit community is reeling from the loss.

“They are just totally distraught. They’re very upset, you know? In a lot of pain and just very sad. She was only like 29 years old. Such a young mom, but she was the greatest mom,” Ross said. “I just can’t imagine what they’re going through. And I just can’t imagine the children, you know? And how they are taking it.”

As a standard procedure, investigators are working to determine whether alcohol played any role in the crash.

The family is planning to open an account at VyStar Credit Union for donations that will go toward supporting Shannon’s five children.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.