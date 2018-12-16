1 person killed after single car crash on Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with JSO responded to a deadly traffic crash on Moncrief Road West just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a single vehicle crashed against a tree.

The driver was trapped inside the car. They were the only person in the car at the time.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene and traffic homicide responded.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

We will update this story as we work to learn more information.

