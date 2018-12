PATTERSON, Ga. - Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in Patterson, Georgia.

One person was shot and killed about 9 p.m. near Tyre Bridge Road. A second victim was transported to the hospital with injuries and a third person was arrested, deputies reported.

The Sheriff's Office is working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

