1 trapped after industrial accident on West Beaver Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was seriously injured in an industrial accident at the C&S Wholesale Grocers distribution center near Baldwin, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters were called to the site just after 7 a.m. Crews found someone was trapped under a large load and needed to be rescued. They managed to pull out the individual and transported him to the hospital.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

