$10K reward offered in search for missing boaters

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A $10,000 reward is being offered in the search for two missing firefighters lost at sea.

People at the company headquartered in Jacksonville Beach say they hope the reward encourages people to assist in the search for Brian McCluney, a firefighter and paramedic with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Justin Walker, a firefighter from Fairfax, Virginia.

According to the company, 1-800-BOARDUP, the reward will go to whoever finds one or both men.

Michael Hosto, with 1-800-BOARDUP, told News4Jax on Wednesday that he tried searching the beach himself, but felt he needed to do more. By implementing the reward, he said he hopes more people who have the capability to search the water will volunteer.

"I would ride my bike on the beach every morning trying to contribute in some way, but I felt relatively helpless and thought that a $10,000 reward might help create awareness up and down the coast and Georgia and the Carolinas to our firefighter from Jacksonville," Hosto said.

The reward is not through JFRD. Anyone wishing to donate is asked to do so at JFRD.com and anyone who finds the missing men should call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.