11-foot alligator pulled from Florida family's pool

SARASOTA, Fla. - Police in Sarasota pulled an 11-foot alligator out of a swimming pool after it decided to take a late night swim.

Video showed a trapper carefully capturing the gator and pulling it out of the pool as it flailed its body in an attempt to break free.

So, remember that #gator call we went on earlier? Here’s some video as the trapper pulled him from the swimming pool. Did we mention he measured 11 feet long?! #TweetFromTheBeat #NeverADullMoment #OnlyInFlorida pic.twitter.com/s3DtK3xzPR — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 31, 2018

Florida has a “healthy and stable” alligator population, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the Sun Sentinel. There are an estimated 1.3 million alligators statewide, according to commission figures.

