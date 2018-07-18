18-year-old vanished shortly after job interview, parents say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Parents are asking for help finding a Jacksonville teenager who disappeared sometime after a job interview.

About 50 people from the community gathered on the Northside Tuesday evening with the advocacy group MAD DADS bringing awareness to Corbin Morman, 18, who was last seen July 11. They met at the intersection of Harts Road and Dunn Avenue, which is where the family said the teen was last seen.

Morman's parents said they have no idea where their son is, and his friends have been looking for him too.

"It's not normal for Corbin," said Milissa Jackson, Morman's mother. "Corbin is going to text me, he's going to Facetime me, he's going to call me. It's been five days."

Morman's father said he dropped his son off last Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a job interview with UPS. According to the police report, another man later dropped the teen off at his mother's Northside home around 9 p.m.

Morman's mother told police the last time she saw was 30 minutes afterward, and she did not know who he left home with.

"That was the last time we talked to him," said Corey Morman, the teen's father. "I texted him that next morning around 8:30 - 9 (a.m.) because he didn't get the job to see how he was doing. I never did get a response."

In the report, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office noted Morman has never been reported missing before. His father hopes someone knows where his son has gone.

"If anybody knows anything -- please, please call JSO. Call me. Call somebody that you know," Corey Morman said. "We just want to find our son right now."

Parents said Corbin Morman has been known to hangout with friends on Jacksonville's Eastside. Anyone with information about the teen is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

