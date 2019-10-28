19 tons of cocaine, marijuana seized by Coast Guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James made a big bust. 19 tons of interdicted drugs were seized over the weekend.

On Monday, the Coast Guard Cutter James will offload 28,000 pounds of cocaine, 11,000 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades.

"The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crew is scheduled to hold a press briefing discussing the offload of approximately 27,300 pounds of seized cocaine worth an estimated $367 million and 11,000 pounds of seized marijuana worth an estimated $10.1 million at Port Everglades."

The drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Caribbean Basin and the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America and include contraband seized and recovered in 18 separate interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.