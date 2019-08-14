19-year-old accused of sending obscene photos to minor

YULEE, Fla. - A 19-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation into obscene photos being sent to a child living in Bryceville, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation dates back to Dec. 14, 2018, when the Sheriff's Office received a complaint about the child receiving several obscene photos from an adult male. According to the arrest report, social media posts revealed explicit conversations between the child and Trey Roberts from Jacksonville. The conversations were sexual in nature with photographs being exchanged.

After investigation a warranted search of several social media sites, an arrest warrant was issued for the Roberts, he was arrested for transmission of materials harmful to minors.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.