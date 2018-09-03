News

2 arrested for running drug drive-thru window at mobile home, police say

Police: Several overdoses were connected to the house

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer

OCALA, Fla., - Two people were arrested for running a drug business out of a mobile home, according to the Ocala Police Department.

McKenzee Dobbs and William Parrish were arrested after several overdoses were connected to the house, according to police who raided the home.

More Headlines

Officers said there was even a drive-thru window. Investigators say the couple was selling drugs out of the kitchen.  

Police are working to determine if any of the overdoses connected to the home were deadly. 
 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.